Metal dome at Komatsu in Longview collapses after winter storm hits East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The snow that has fallen in East Texas over the last few days is apparently heavy and dense enough to collapse one of the metal domes at Komatsu in Longview.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum got some details about what happened.
A man who lives near Komatsu said he heard a loud boom Monday and went outside to investigate. He saw that one of the domes has collapsed, possibly due to the weight of the snow.
Komatsu said nobody was inside the dome when it collapsed.
The company released a statement following the incident.
“Today, one of the LeTourneau Domes on Komatsu’s campus at 2400 S. MacArthur Street, Longview, Texas, collapsed under the weight of the unprecedented snow fall. No one was in the building at the time, and there were no injuries.
The site has been contained, with all electrical, gas, and water utilities isolated. This particular dome is used for light fabrication and the 10 employees who work there will be relocated to other areas within the facility. Komatsu is nearing completion and occupancy of new facilities on the campus.
The safety of Komatsu employees is our utmost priority. Last night, because of the heavy snow, Komatsu closed its entire operation in Longview. Komatsu will consult with structural engineers and assess the structural integrity of the buildings and domes on campus prior to re-opening any areas of operation.”
