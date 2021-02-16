LSU students ‘sled’ down Indian Mounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It all started with a text message from a friend.
“She just texted us and was like – do you want to go sledding,” recalled LSU student Emma Robbins.
The California native was not so sure at first. “They talked me into it,” she said. And that started the fun.
With classes cancelled due to the ice storm, Robbins and about a dozen other LSU students decided to pass the time sledding down the Indian Mounds on campus, using whatever they could find to help with their mission.
Some used the plastic tops to large storage boxes while others just used flattened pieces of cardboard.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Robbins said. “I’ve been here for a little over a year now and this is shocking to go out and see ice everywhere. It’s pretty cool.”
Her roommate, Gaby Byrd of Baton Rouge joined her. “It’s rather icy,” Byrd said. “A little cold but it’s not too bad.”
