Gov. Abbott says massive outages due to private power companies ‘falling short’

(KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has addressed the massive power outages that have been plaguing millions of Texans since a winter storm descended upon the state.
According to KTRK, Abbott said the outages were caused by private power companies that “fell short,” likening the situation to Hurricane Harvey-level disaster. “The people who have fallen short with regard to the power are the private power generation companies,” Abbott said.
In a call with ABC13, Abbott said he was frustrated that power generators had not done enough to ensure the flow of electricity would continue.
”There’s a separate part of the system that is not working right now, and those are the private companies that generate the power that goes into ERCOT. And it’s those private companies that generate power that are not working,” Abbott told KTRK. “They were working up until about midnight last night, but after midnight, some of them literally froze up, and were incapable of providing power, and some are still incapable of providing power.”
KTRK said that Gov. Abbott promised power restoration would begin to about 200,000 residential customers as power plants begin coming back online. Outages across Texas could last for hours, even days, due to multiple power generation plants that are offline, according to officials. Officials estimate that 75% of the state’s power generation capacity is impacted.
Abbott has deployed the National Guard across Texas to conduct welfare checks and to assist local authorities in taking people who need a place to stay to one of the 135 state warming centers.
