Fire destroys home; SFD extinguishes blaze in freezing temps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire has destroyed a home on late Monday night in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King, Jr. neighborhood.
Crews got the call just before 11 p.m. to the 2200 block of Hawkins Street.
According to crews on the scene, no one was home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters worked in freezing temperatures, dealing with frozen water plugs.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in 25 minutes.
No one was injured. The fire remains under investigation.
