Emergency agencies dealing with icy conditions beg people to stay off roads
LSP unit in the snow (Source: LSP)
By Destinee Patterson | February 16, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 2:03 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The roads are icy, but what does that mean for our emergency agencies, such as Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD)?

DOTD has pulled crews off the roads for the now. On the other hand, LSP has a full staff out and about. Crews are having to use their resources carefully, though.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH ERIN BUCHANAN, PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER FOR DOTD:

