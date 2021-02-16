Baton Rouge dad saves the day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sorry, dads, the Father of the Year for 2021 has already been named!
Baton Rouge resident Adam Marchand found a creative way to keep his two young children entertained during the grueling ice storm.
Since the kids could not go outside to play, he brought the fun indoors. Adam brought their bounce house inside and set it up in the family’s living room.
His wife, Leah, sent us these photos of their two children having a great time.
Alex is aged 2. His sister, Madison, is 4.
