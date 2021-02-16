Barksdale extends its “mission critical” status

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — Access to Barksdale Air Force Base will remain limited to essential and emergency personnel until at least Thursday, Feb. 18.
The installation announced the extension of its mission critical status Tuesday afternoon.
Roads on and around the base remain iced over. And Barksdale Air Force Base’s Weather Flight is predicting that the next storm will bring another 2-3 inches of snow that will transition to freezing rain and ice pellets by the middle of Wednesday morning.
So Barksdale leaders are advising people to stay indoors and avoid driving unless an emergency arises.
Meantime, the 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron will prioritizing road preparation and recovery efforts on bridges, gates and main intersections on the base.
Barksdale leaders also say:
- Call Barksdale Inn at (318) 456-3091 if you need emergency lodging on base.
- The West (Main) gate remains open 24 hours a day.
- The Bodcau gate is open during normal operating hours.
- The North and Industrial gates remain closed.
- All base facilities — including the commissary, base exchange, child development center (CDC) and 2nd Medical Group — also remain closed until further notice.
- The 2nd Medical Group will work to reschedule missed appointments and prioritize prescription refills once roads are passable.
- The Red River Dining Facility continues to operate under holiday hours.
- All base facility managers are monitoring buildings for leaks and other damage and are watching for excessive ice buildup on power lines.
- Monitor the base’s website and its Facebook page for updates.
