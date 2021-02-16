Around 1,500 homes in Caddo Parish without water during severe winter weather

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - About 1,500 homes in Caddo Parish are without water Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 16) due to the severe winter weather.
The maintenance superintendent for Pine Hill Water Works, Greg Wilson, says customers could be without water at least for the rest of Tuesday night, and possibly longer. Wilson says there are exposed, frozen pipes at the Knob Hill storage site and the Winter Garden Booster Station interrupting service.
Crews are trying to cover the pipes and apply some heat to them in order to loosen the ice inside, Wilson says.
This outage is in the north part of Shreveport near the Audrey Park community and is affecting about 5,000 people.
