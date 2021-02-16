Animal shelters urge pet safety during arctic blast

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The cold weather is making an impact in the Ark-La-Tex, causing a big inconvenience for both humans and animals. In Texarkana, leaders at the animal shelter are hoping people don’t forget their furry friends.
The freezing weather has the Animal Adoption Center in Texarkana closed, but care for the animals continues. Today we found Brenda Williams taking care of the newest additions to the shelter. Williams said it has been a challenge providing care for these puppies and the other 80 dogs and 50 cats at the facility.
“We’ve got space heater back there and we have their guillotine doors to the outside closed because it has been so cold so they are all inside,” said Animal Tech Brenda Williams.
Kayla Tucker, director for Texarkana Animal Services, says they made arrangements in advance to fight the cold at the shelter, including purchasing portable heaters. She says she is confident animals inside the shelter are being taken care of and her main concern now is about those in the community with outside pets.
“For anybody who are unable to bring their pets inside, I do advise you provide adequate shelter. You want to make sure it is waterproof and windproof. It preferably needs to have a floor off the ground a few inches, and of course straw,” said Tucker.
It is not known how long the Texarkana Animal Adoption Center will remain closed due to the weather and leaders say for the present they will not take in any more animals unless it is an emergency.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.