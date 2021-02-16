AEP-SWEPCO again suspends rolling blackouts, prepares for ice storm that’s threatening ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thousands of AEP-SWEPCO customers were without electricity as temperatures continued to hover in the 20s with wind chills in the teens Tuesday afternoon.
Most of those power outages were the work of the ongoing winter storm, which saw temperatures drop into the single digits with wind chills below zero overnight.
Other outages Tuesday morning were rolling blackouts that the utility resumed in an effort to help keep the electrical grid from failing and, in doing so, putting many more residences and businesses in the dark and possibly for much longer periods of time.
As of 10:30 a.m., AEP-SWEPCO said it again had stopped temporarily interrupting power to parts of its territory.
“Depending on the demand for energy and supply available for our customers, we may temporarily interrupt power again,” says a post on the utility’s Facebook page. “We appreciate your patience and understanding. Let’s work together to reduce our electricity use.”
Many of AEP-SWEPCO’s more than 527,000 customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas have endured those planned blackouts during which electrical service is interrupted for hours at a time.
Some people tell KSLA News 12 that they understand that the inconvenience posed by the pre-emptive outages is for the greater good.
And some have treated the relatively short disruptions in service as a warm-up for what could be days without power as another wintry storm, this one with the threat of more ice than snow, bears down on the ArkLaTex.
