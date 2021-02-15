WINTER WEATHER: Utility outages reported across the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - A number of utility outages have been reported due to the severe winter weather that moved through the ArkLaTex area Monday, Feb. 15.
Click the links below to see outage maps.
- SWEPCO - The company has begun temporarily interrupting power to parts of its service territory in an emergency procedure prompted by extreme winter temperatures.
- CENTERPOINT
- CLECO
- ENTERGY - ARKANSAS
- ENTERGY - LOUISIANA
- CHOCTAW ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE - Customers should expect planned outages in the Hollycreek and Eagletown areas. Outages will be held in one-hour intervals.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.