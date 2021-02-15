WINTER WEATHER: Utility outages reported across the ArkLaTex

WINTER WEATHER: Utility outages reported across the ArkLaTex
SWEPCO outage map (Source: SWEPCO)
By KSLA Staff | February 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 1:01 PM

(KSLA) - A number of utility outages have been reported due to the severe winter weather that moved through the ArkLaTex area Monday, Feb. 15.

Click the links below to see outage maps.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.