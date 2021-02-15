Winter Storm arrives tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major winter storm will move across the ArkLaTex tonight bringing significant accumulations of snow and ice along with dangerous travel conditions. Snow and ice totals will range from 2-4 inches across the far southern ArkLaTex to as much as 8 inches from I-30 down to the I-20 corridor. Another winter storm is expected on Wednesday with significant ice accumulations possible for a large part of the area.
Snow will pick up tonight and could be heavy at times. Temperatures will drop into the teens. Steady snow continues into Monday morning, but should taper off into the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the mid 20s.
Clearing skies Monday night along with the fresh snow pack will lead to bitterly cold temperatures. Much of the ArkLaTex will fall into the single digits, with some spots north of I-30 near zero. Wind chill readings will be below zero. Tuesday will be quiet with some sunshine, but it remains very cold with afternoon highs only in the upper 20s.
Another major winter storm appears to be on the way Wednesday. Ice will be the predominate precipitation type. As much as 1″ of ice looks possible which would be a devastating storm. A changeover to snow looks possible as the storm moves out, but snow totals look like they’ll be on the low side. Highs Wednesday will only hit 30.
A few snow showers linger Thursday with highs finally getting back to freezing. We’ll gradually thaw heading into the weekend with highs back in the 50s again on Sunday.
Have a safe night!
