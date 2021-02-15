14 vehicle crash on I-10 near Whiskey Bay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police (LSP) say 14 vehicles, including three jackknifed 18-wheelers, were involved in a crash near Whiskey Bay on an icy I-10 during the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 15.
LSP Trooper Taylor Scrantz says a sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser and an ambulance responding to the crash were also hit by other vehicles while heading to the scene.
The initial crash happened just after midnight in the westbound lanes of I-10, six miles east of the Whiskey Bay exit, Scrantz said.
Around that same time, there were five separate crashes in the eastbound lanes of the interstate along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, the trooper said.
There were no serious injuries from any of the accidents.
Shortly after those crashes, authorities shut down the entire interstate from Baton Rouge to I-49 in Lafayette. That stretch of the interstate remained closed as of 7:30 a.m. Monday because of icy conditions.
