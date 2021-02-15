Two major winter storms plus record cold

I would usually say as you are heading out the door, but please DO NOT do that today. I can tell you from my drive in that it is extremely slick as the region is not used to these storms and aren’t equipped to handle significant winter weather. We are seeing sleet and snow this morning that will change to all snow for the viewing by 6 AM. For those who see all snow a widespread 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected with less expected in the far northern ArkLaTex and southern regions due to less precipitation or prolonged mixing. Wintry weather should wrap up by noon for the region with snow ending from west to east. But road conditions will remain dangerous as temperatures will no move out of the mid 20s all day long.