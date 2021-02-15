Two major winter storms plus record cold

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! Old Man Winter is delivering the first of a 1-2-3 punch of snow, cold, and ice to the ArkLaTex over the next four days. Snow and sleet is currently falling this morning with temperatures in the teens and low twenties. Roads conditions will be dangerous to impassable throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours. As soon as the snow clears out around noon the focus will turn to record setting cold expected overnight Monday and Tuesday morning with multiple record lows across the region expected. After the potential record cold we are tracking another winter storm Wednesday and into Thursday with some spots that could see over an inch of freezing rain, which would be devastating. Finally this weekend our weather could start to return to normal.
I would usually say as you are heading out the door, but please DO NOT do that today. I can tell you from my drive in that it is extremely slick as the region is not used to these storms and aren’t equipped to handle significant winter weather. We are seeing sleet and snow this morning that will change to all snow for the viewing by 6 AM. For those who see all snow a widespread 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected with less expected in the far northern ArkLaTex and southern regions due to less precipitation or prolonged mixing. Wintry weather should wrap up by noon for the region with snow ending from west to east. But road conditions will remain dangerous as temperatures will no move out of the mid 20s all day long.
Now very quickly after the snow and sleet clears out the focus will turn to the extreme cold we are expecting overnight tonight and Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will get down into the high single digits for just about everyone in the ArkLaTex with the potential of some people going BELOW ZERO north of I-30. When you factor in the light breeze that is expected widespread feels-like temperatures below zero should be anticipated. We only get a one day break from the winter weather as another winter storm is expected Wednesday.
This storm has the potential to be significantly more dangerous due to the fact that a lot more freezing rain is expected. This is the type of ice that does not form until it hits the ground and freezes on surfaces. There is potential for significant icing Wednesday afternoon and night for the region as temperatures will remain below freezing. Across the far northern and western ArkLaTex significant snow could fall with 6-10 inches possible along I-30 and to the north. In Shreveport an INCH of freezing rain is not out of the question. The winter weather will finally clear out early Thursday morning and our weather will start to return to normal.
Looking ahead to the weekend is when much more tranquil weather will be back for the region. Temperatures will start to rebound with highs back in the 40s on Saturday and the potential of the region making a run back to the 60s on Sunday, in the 50s at a bare minimum. On top of the that we should see general dry weather for the region.
So while we are dangerous cold and winter weather there is relief on the way once we got to the weekend. In the meantime, please stay off the roads! Have a great week!
