There’s a rush on butane gas as winter storm moves in

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - As the weather gets colder and colder, some businesses are heating up.
Over the past three days, long lines of cars could be seen at Fricks Butane Gas Company in Texarkana. Co-owner, Clay Fricks, says the company has provided the area with LPG gas for 85 years and has never seen the rush they’re experiencing right now. With people trying to stay warm, Fricks believes the rush for LPG gas will continue.
“I’ve never seen anything like this as far as bottle-filling. Some people is just trying to be prepared. This brings out the best or worst in people. We have seen both. We are fortunate, we got a big load coming, and we got gas here, so we are alright,” Fricks said.
Fricks says they should be equipped to take care of the rush for butane and propane gas.
