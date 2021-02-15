Texans to see rotating power outages as means to conserve energy

Some customers may experience longer outages if power surges cause equipment failure during the restoration process. Potential power surges can be minimized by turning off appliances, lights and other equipment, except for one task light to determine when power has been restored. Customers without power for more than 45 minutes should report outages to Oncor by calling 888.313.4747 or texting OUT to 66267 if they are registered in My Oncor Alerts. While it is not known at this time how long the need for rotating outages will last, Oncor will immediately notify customers once ERCOT determines these outages should cease.