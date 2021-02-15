SWEPCO issues emergency appeal to conserve electricity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is asking customers to conserve electricity for 48 hours starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.
The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) manages an electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states. SPP reports a high demand for electricity that is expected to increase over the next few days due to extreme cold.
SWEPCO recommends the following steps to reduce electricity use:
- Turn down the thermostat 2 to 3 degrees, especially overnight. (Consider wearing additional layers of clothing to remain comfortable.)
- Set programmable thermostats to lower temperatures when no one is home. • Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.)
- Avoid using unnecessary lighting and other electrical devices.
- Open curtains on the sunny side of the house to warm up your home. If there’s no sun, close the shades to keep warm air inside.
SWEPCO asks customers to take whatever measures they can to limit the use of electricity, so that no further actions are necessary. Customers’ combined efforts can reduce overall demand for electricity and help ease the situation.
