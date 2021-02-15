SWEPCO begins rotating controlled outages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) has temporarily interrupted power to parts of its service area in an emergency procedure due to extreme winter temperatures.
The outages are being implemented across multiple states to reduce the load on the electric system and prevent outages for wider areas.
SWEPCO is rotating the areas affected by the outages so customers will not be without power for more than a few hours. Power restoration could take longer in some areas due to system and weather conditions.
These outages should not affect critical public health or public safety facilities. Efforts to return to normal service as quickly as possible are currently underway.
Customers should prepare for outages over the next few days. SWEPCO issued a public appeal asking customers to conserve energy on Monday and Tuesday and asks customers with power to continue to conserve energy.
SWEPCO says minor adjustments to thermostats and reduced usage of lights and appliances can make a significant difference in the overall electric system.
