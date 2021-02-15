Smith County judge issues disaster declaration, asks residents to stay home

Judge Moran said, “I cannot say enough about the professionalism of each of the organizations involved in our winter storm emergency response efforts, all of which are working hard to keep fellow East Texans safe and to be ready for a variety of any needed activities as this winter weather event unfolds. It’s a continued reminder of the quality of law enforcement and emergency response individuals and agencies that we have here in Smith County who are highly trained and ready to respond. Kudos to those groups.”