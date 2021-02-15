Shreveport mayor orders city crews to keep water flowing to rental properties

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some landlords shut off water to their properties in an effort to reduce or prevent damage to pipes due to a hard freeze during this winter storm, the city of Shreveport reports.
Now Mayor Adrian Perkins has directed the city’s Water and Sewerage Department to maintain service to rental properties whose tenants have received water cutoff notices from their landlords, says a statement the city released Sunday night.
“We are in a time of emergency where all citizens in habitable domains need to have running water,” the mayor says in the statement. “Now is not the time for landlords to place tenants at risk during this inclement weather warning.”
Perkins goes on to say that city officials have spoken with representatives of the Louisiana Office of Public Health and that they support the city’s efforts to restore water to properties where landlords have stopped service to tenants.
He also notes that tenants can help landlords protect their properties’s pipes by:
- letting their faucets drip,
- opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors where pipes are located, and,
- wrapping exposed outdoor pipes and faucets with insulation.
