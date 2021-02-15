Road closures ahead of severe weather

By WAFB Staff | February 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 2:25 AM

A list of road closures:

I-110 - DOTD currently anticipates closing all of I-110 starting at midnight Monday, Feb. 15, and will remain closed until further notice. This closure is necessary due to freezing temperatures.

Audubon Bridge (US 61) - The Aubdon Bridge (US 61) between West Feliciana Parish and Pointe Coupee is closed until further notice.

Central Thruway - Central Thruway from Greenwell Springs to Choctaw will be closed beginning Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. until further notice due to the inclement weather.

