Record cold tonight before a second winter storm this week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be frigid overnight getting down to the single digits. It will be the coldest weather we have seen in years. On top of that, another winter storm heads out way this week.
This evening will be dry, and some of the clouds will be clearing away. So, there could be some sunshine just before sunset. It will still be very cold however. Temperatures will still be in the teens and 20s. It’s better to stay at home, but if you must be out and about, make sure you have extra layers of clothing on.
Tonight, look for more of the clouds to clear away. We will wake up to sunshine Tuesday morning. While this may sound nice, it will definitely not be. The clouds clearing will allow for temperatures to drop all the way down to the single digits. Some could drop below zero! The feels like could get about 10-20 below zero! It will be the coldest weather in years! Make sure to bundle up in extra layers if you will be outside at all.
Tuesday will be a pretty day! It will not rain or snow at all. There will evening be plenty of sunshine. However, temperatures will remain below freezing all day. So no melting will take place. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Be sure to stay warm!
Wednesday will be another nasty day. Another winter storm moves through the ArkLaTex bringing rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Most of the snow will be up near the I-30 corridor, and the mix will be south of there. So, anything that falls that is not snow, will freeze on instant upon reaching the surface. Amounts are still a little unclear, but any snow accumulations will be little to none the farther south you go.
Thursday will have some light snow showers early in the morning, but will turn to more dry weather by the afternoon. Anything we see from Wednesday and Thursday will add to what we have already seen. So, accumulations will be high for the entire week. Temperatures might get warm enough to the freezing mark, but most of the day will still be below freezing. So, not much melting will take place this day either.
Finally by Friday and the weekend, the sunshine will return and temperatures will also get back to above freezing! So, we may get some melting to take place. Temperatures will get back to the 50s by Sunday. It will almost feel hot after all this cold weather we are dealing with!
Have a great week and stay home and warm!
