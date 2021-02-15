NSU student government honoring the university’s first African American students

“The student government association built a stage and when it came time to figure out the name of the stage we really thought we would pay homage to the seven black students to integrate Northwestern State University and so we decided to name the stage the Seven Oaks Stage,” Hopkins said. “So what thoughts went into that? We really wanted to name the stage after these students to honor the courage and spirit that they had as pioneers at this university. When we were trying to decide on a name for the stage we really fell upon this idea and knew this was a great way to honor these students. And these students are integral to the story of Northwestern State and we wanted to celebrate the path they set forth that helped our university become the richly diverse institution that it is today.”