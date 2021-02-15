Good Samaritans rescue Texarkana drivers stuck in the snow

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - It was a pretty site in the ArkLaTex Monday morning (Feb. 15) as heavy snow covered the area, but for some drivers, the snow also brought a headache.
“It’s been many many years since the ArkLaTex has seen this much snow and these type of conditions, so please stay home unless you have to get out,” said Lt. Jamie Gravier with Arkansas State Police.
Early Monday morning, Arkansas State Police troopers encouraged people to stay off thee roadways and as early as 8 a.m., some wished they had taken that advice. Drivers trying to cross the bridge over I-30 at Stateline Avenue found it rather slippery Monday morning as snow blanketed the area. Work crews with both Arkansas and Texas departments of transportation did what they could to be make the drive easier, but it was two Good Samaritans who came to the rescue.
Armed with a chain and a 4-wheel drive vehicle, Manuel Clemmons and his friend, Dakato Whiting, made several trips across the bridge towing vehicles that could not get enough traction to make the incline.
“I’m from Montana, so I am used to this. This is his first day in the snow like this, so we just decided to come and help people out,” Whiting said.
These acts of kindness were done at no cost to those in need.
“He is amazing. I’m so lucky and blessed he is out here this morning,” said one driver.
