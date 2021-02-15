Good Samaritans rescue Texarkana drivers stuck in the snow

Early Monday morning, Arkansas State Police troopers encouraged people to stay off thee roadways and as early as 8 a.m., some wished they had taken that advice. Drivers trying to cross the bridge over I-30 at Stateline Avenue found it rather slippery Monday morning as snow blanketed the area. Work crews with both Arkansas and Texas departments of transportation did what they could to be make the drive easier, but it was two Good Samaritans who came to the rescue.