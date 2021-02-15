First Alert: Winter Storm Warning issued for more snow and ice on the way

More snow is expected through Thursday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | February 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 3:40 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A second winter storm is headed to the ArkLaTex by Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the area starting at 6pm Tuesday and running through Noon on Thursday. Additional accumulations of snow and ice are likely on top of what fell Sunday night into Monday morning. Freezing rain may be a bigger concern this time for some areas which could lead to widespread power outages.

Winter Storm Warning for Tuesday night through Thursday
Futuretrack shows some snow return to the I-30 corridor by midnight Tuesday night.

Futuretrack at 12am Wednesday
By midday Wednesday we could see snow in the north and freezing rain and sleet from I-20 southward.

Futuretrack at Noon Wednesday
Snow continues across the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday evening with the icy mixture continuing in the south.

Futuretrack at 8pm Wednesday
Another burst of snow and ice is possible Thursday morning before coming to an end during the afternoon.

Futuretrack at 11am Thursday
Additional snow totals of 4-8 inches are possible around the I-30 corridor.

More snow is expected through Thursday
From around I-20 southward ice may accumulate between one half and one inch or more.

Ice potential through Thursday
The KSLA First Alert Weather team is monitoring this potentially high impact winter storm closely. We’ll keep you First Alert to the latest projections of snow and ice in the coming days. Here’s how you can get the updated forecast information:

