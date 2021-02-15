First Alert: Winter Storm Warning issued for more snow and ice on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A second winter storm is headed to the ArkLaTex by Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the area starting at 6pm Tuesday and running through Noon on Thursday. Additional accumulations of snow and ice are likely on top of what fell Sunday night into Monday morning. Freezing rain may be a bigger concern this time for some areas which could lead to widespread power outages.
Futuretrack shows some snow return to the I-30 corridor by midnight Tuesday night.
By midday Wednesday we could see snow in the north and freezing rain and sleet from I-20 southward.
Snow continues across the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday evening with the icy mixture continuing in the south.
Another burst of snow and ice is possible Thursday morning before coming to an end during the afternoon.
Additional snow totals of 4-8 inches are possible around the I-30 corridor.
From around I-20 southward ice may accumulate between one half and one inch or more.
The KSLA First Alert Weather team is monitoring this potentially high impact winter storm closely.
