AutoZone employee helps out deputy in need in the snow

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s a small part of the car, but during a snowstorm, like the one the ArkLaTex area saw Monday, Feb. 15, windshield wipers are critical.
Sgt. Jessica Benevage with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says she stopped at an Autozone Monday morning to buy new windshield wipers since hers had “had enough” only three hours into her shift.
The sergeant says she took out her debit card to pay for the wipers, but Autozone stepped in and covered the cost. An employee, Mr. Jerry, even helped install them for her.
