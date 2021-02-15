AutoZone employee helps out deputy in need in the snow

By Rachael Thomas | February 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 11:35 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s a small part of the car, but during a snowstorm, like the one the ArkLaTex area saw Monday, Feb. 15, windshield wipers are critical.

Sgt. Jessica Benevage with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says she stopped at an Autozone Monday morning to buy new windshield wipers since hers had “had enough” only three hours into her shift.

The sergeant says she took out her debit card to pay for the wipers, but Autozone stepped in and covered the cost. An employee, Mr. Jerry, even helped install them for her.

An Autozone employee helped out a deputy in need Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Source: Cindy Chadwick)

