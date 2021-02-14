SWEPCO: All hands on deck ahead of expected winter storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A thousand line and tree personnel are on standby ahead of the expected winter weather in the ArkLaTex, according to Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) spokesperson Michelle Marcotte.
She said 370 of those workers are additional crews from all over the region.
“They’re going to be from nearby utilities - Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas,” Marcotte said. “We’re already anticipating we might need those extra hands.”
In a news release, the company said it does not expected widespread or lengthy outages from the storm.
“The forecasted snow and sleet for most of our service territory generally do not create the same utility problems as freezing rain and ice,” according to the news release.
You can report outages and get the latest restoration times by downloading the SWEPCO app at SWEPCO.com/App or going to SWEPCO.com/OutageMap.
