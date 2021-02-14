Sunday, February 14: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Feb. 14, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 419,891 total cases - 1,312 new cases
- 9,292 total deaths - 16 new deaths
- 875 patients in hospitals - decrease of 126 patients
- 142 patients on ventilators - decrease of 9 patients
- 380,673 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.