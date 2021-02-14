LaDOTD: Road closures due to inclement weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation is in the process of closing multiple roads due to wintry weather.
DOTD is in the process of closing I-49 North between the I-220 interchange in Shreveport and Mira Myrtis Road, I-220 in Caddo and Bossier Parishes, and urban I-49 in Shreveport.
All southbound traffic will be forced off at the I-49/Mira Myrtis Road interchange, approximately 5.5 miles south of the Arkansas state line. Northbound traffic can access I-49 at both the Myra Myrtis Rd. & LA 168 interchanges.
The I-220 closure in Caddo and Bossier parishes includes the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-220 from the interchange at I-20 (at LA Downs Racetrack in Bossier City) to the I-20/I-220/LA 3132 interchange near the Shreveport Regional Airport.
The urban I-49 closure includes the northbound lanes of I-49 between LA 526 and I-20, as well as the southbound lanes from I-20 to LA 3132. Access will remain open from LA 3132 eastbound to I-49 southbound. The connector ramp from LA 3132 westbound to I-49 southbound will be closed.
DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason. DOTD urges drivers to take caution when driving during inclement weather and to be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.
