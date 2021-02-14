City of Marshall to open temporary cold weather shelter

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Due to low temperatures expected on Sunday, Feb. 12, the City of Marshall has approved the use of the Community Room at Fire Station #1 as a temporary cold weather shelter for those in need.
The station is located at 601 S. Grove Street. It will open on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.
COVID-19 precautions must be followed in the space. Masks will be provided to those who need one and social distancing will be enforced.
For those interested in volunteering, please contact the Marshall Fire Department at (903) 935-4580.
