Caddo Parish making preparations for winter storm

City of Shreveport: “The City is ready for this winter weather emergency and our first responders are on standby to respond, along with other essential personnel,” said Mayor Perkins. “We are asking citizens to stay home if they do not have to be out and take the necessary precautions to keep their families safe. The City has been partnering with Hope Connections and the Salvation Army to ensure that we are looking out for our homeless population. Teams have been doing outreach to get the homeless in to shelters.”