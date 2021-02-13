Winter Storm Warning issued for the ArkLaTex

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service did upgrade the entire viewing area to a Winter Storm Warning as impactful road conditions could begin early Sunday. We could begin seeing freezing rain across the ArkLaTex as early as Sunday morning and going throughout the day on and off. This could negatively impact travel and cause concern on the roads. The main event is still set to begin late Sunday and through Monday afternoon.
Saturday: today is the best day to grab any last minute items that not only include food that does not require cooking but also blankets and/or batteries just incase any powerlines are damaged. Today temperatures will try and warm into the mid and upper 30s for highs with freezing temperatures throughout most of the morning. Today will be dry so no worries on the roads. It’ll remain overcast with 10mph winds out of the north.
Overnight tonight, a few isolated flakes of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will begin as temperatures drop again below freezing. Dont forget about your pets and people that may need assistance.
Sunday morning a mix of wintry precipitation, (freezing rain/sleet) is possible to areas south of I-20 with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s with highs on Sunday barely in the 30 degree range! This could create slick spots on roads and elevated surfaces.
Monday will be our best chance of seeing some frozen precipitation including snow during this cold snap. There is a chance some of this could be sleet and freezing rain as well, especially near and south of I-20. Temperatures will certainly be cold enough, as it will only heat up to the mid 20s! So it will be extremely cold!
As of now, accumulations in the southern ArkLaTex will see 1-2 inches of snow and ice. Along the central ArkLaTex, including Shreveport, there will be some ice and snow. Accumulations will get up to about 2-4 inches. All around the I-30 corridor will have mostly just snow and should see 3-6 inches of accumulation.
Any precipitation we see Sunday and Monday will not melt away quickly with temperatures during the day only heating up to the freezing mark for some areas. Others will remain below freezing. So, whatever precipitation falls will stick around for possibly all week. Tuesday does however look to be dry with no more rain or snow. Road conditions will still be hazardous.
There will likely be another winter storm coming in Wednesday and Thursday. This system appears to bring more of the snow, sleet, and freezing rain with more accumulations possible. So, this will not help any driving conditions for the work week.
