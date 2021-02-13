2 men arrested in connection to fatal Jan. shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made two arrests in connection to the shooting death of Travante Myles, 28, on Jan. 25, in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.
Jalen Jack, 23, was arrested on one count of accessories after the fact to second degree murder, one count of failure to report a felony, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces an aggravated battery charge that is unrelated to this case.
Jamarzia Leonard, 27, was arrested on one count of second degree murder. Leonard was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
According to online jail records, Jack was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Jan. 27.
