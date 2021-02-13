LSU Health Shreveport reschedules COVID-19 vaccination dates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to the winter weather expected in the ArkLaTex over the next few days, LSU Health Shreveport has rescheduled its COVID-19 vaccination dates to ensure the safety of the staff and public.
LSU Health Shreveport urges those that are eligible for the vaccine to get theirs while the vaccine supply is available. This includes the Priority Group 1B Tier.
The rescheduled vaccination dates are as follows:
SHREVEPORT
Louisiana State Fair Grounds
- 3701 Hudson Drive
- Tentatively scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 18-19
- 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Galilee Baptist Church
- 1500 Pierre Street
- Thursday, Feb. 25
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MINDEN
Webster Parish Fairgrounds
- 800 Goodwill Drive
- Tuesday, Feb. 23
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
NATCHITOCHES
Ben Johnson Auditorium
- 400 Martin Luther King Drive
- Thursday, March 4
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
To register, click here. Please bring your ID and insurance card to the vaccination site.
