CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to host second vaccination clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will hold their second COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Clinic on the weekend of Feb. 20 and 21.
The hospital will work in partnership with Bowie County, the City of Texarkana, TX, the Emergency Operations Center, Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana College to provide vaccinations.
Vaccinations will be available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please visit the CHRISTUS Health website or call (877) 335-5746
The appointment schedule will open at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. You will be asked to answer the questions in the yellow chat box on the right of the screen to determine if you meet guidelines for receiving the vaccine.
Vaccinations will only be available for those in Phase 1A and 1B categories. The vaccine is free to the public.
Once an appointment has been made, CHRISTUS asks the following:
- Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
- Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.
