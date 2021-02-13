Boil advisory issued for Southeast Bienville Water System

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for some customers on the Southeast Bienville Water System.
The advisory stretches from 2234 Pine Grove Saline Location to1880 Shady Grove Road.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
