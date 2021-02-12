Winter weather train gets rolling Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have Winter Weather Advisories in effect for all of the central and southern ArkLaTex until noon for the potential of some freezing drizzle this morning as temperatures are right around the 32 degree mark. Besides a few sprinkles this morning we are tracking a drier Friday for the region. As we go throw the weekend we could see an isolated freezing rain shower in the southern ArkLaTex early Saturday followed by widespread sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning for the region. We are tracking a potentially major winter storm overnight Sunday and Monday that will bring snow and ice followed by a second winter storm Wednesday into Thursday with the coldest weather in years Tuesday morning. Needless to say we are tracking a lot.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you bundle up and give yourself some extra time as we are tracking some isolated freezing drizzle this morning. Temperatures are right around the freezing mark and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon today. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 40s along with mostly cloudy skies with perhaps a ray of sunshine later this afternoon.
As we go through your weekend and into early next week we are tracking increased potential for winter weather. The first chance will be a small one early Saturday morning across the southeast ArkLaTex where there is the potential for some freezing drizzle. But Sunday morning we are tracking increased potential of widespread snow and ice across most of the ArkLaTex. The wintry weather during the morning doesn’t look especially heavy, but certainly could create some slick spots. The first major winter event of the next seven days begins Sunday night as we are tracking significant snow and ice that is moving into the region. Timing on the main event would be from 9 PM Sunday through 3 PM Monday. You should expect very treacherous driving conditions as temperatures will be subfreezing for the entire event.
Behind this first winter storm we are tracking the coldest weather in the last few years low temperatures Tuesday morning will average right around the 10 degree mark with many records potentially falling. When you factor in a light breeze it could feel right around 0. Now just as quickly as the first winter storm clears out we are tracking another one on the way Wednesday into Thursday that will bring more snow and ice to the region. There is a greater potential of more freezing rain for region that could make travel even more dangerous.
So as we enter the weekend buckle up and get ready for a wild weather ride.
