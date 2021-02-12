Winter weather train gets rolling Sunday

As we go through your weekend and into early next week we are tracking increased potential for winter weather. The first chance will be a small one early Saturday morning across the southeast ArkLaTex where there is the potential for some freezing drizzle. But Sunday morning we are tracking increased potential of widespread snow and ice across most of the ArkLaTex. The wintry weather during the morning doesn’t look especially heavy, but certainly could create some slick spots. The first major winter event of the next seven days begins Sunday night as we are tracking significant snow and ice that is moving into the region. Timing on the main event would be from 9 PM Sunday through 3 PM Monday. You should expect very treacherous driving conditions as temperatures will be subfreezing for the entire event.