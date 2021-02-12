Winter Storm Watch issued for all of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major winter storm is expected to track through the ArkLaTex Sunday and into Monday. Significant accumulations of snow and ice will cause hazardous travel conditions across the region. Bitterly cold temperatures are also expected with the wintry weather.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire ArkLaTex starting at midnight Saturday night and lasting until 6pm Monday. A Winter Storm Watch means winter storm conditions are expected to begin within 48 hours. The bulk of the snow and ice with this winter storm will fall Sunday night through early Monday afternoon.
An initial round of sleet and light freezing rain is possible late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Some light icing is possible with slick travel conditions possible.
By late Sunday evening a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected to begin increasing across the ArkLaTex.
Heavy bursts of snow and ice will continue into Monday morning. Snow will be most likely around the I-30 corridor, with a mix of sleet and snow around I-20, and sleet and freezing rain across the southern ArkLaTex.
By midday Monday most in the ArkLaTex will be seeing snow with some ice still possible in the far south.
The precipitation will taper off Monday afternoon.
Snow totals are expected to be highest across the northern ArkLaTex where as much as 3-6″ is possible. Toward I-20 snow and sleet accumulations of 2-4″ are possible. The southern ArkLaTex could see a quarter to half inch of ice with a coating of snow falling on top of that.
The KSLA First Alert Weather team is monitoring this potentially high impact winter storm closely. We’ll keep you First Alert to the latest projections of snow and ice in the coming days. Here’s how you can get the updated forecast information:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.