Winter Storm Watch issued for all of the ArkLaTex
Futuretrack at 6am Monday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | February 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 4:29 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major winter storm is expected to track through the ArkLaTex Sunday and into Monday. Significant accumulations of snow and ice will cause hazardous travel conditions across the region. Bitterly cold temperatures are also expected with the wintry weather.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire ArkLaTex starting at midnight Saturday night and lasting until 6pm Monday. A Winter Storm Watch means winter storm conditions are expected to begin within 48 hours. The bulk of the snow and ice with this winter storm will fall Sunday night through early Monday afternoon.

Winter Storm Watch for the ArkLaTex
Winter Storm Watch for the ArkLaTex (Source: KSLA)

An initial round of sleet and light freezing rain is possible late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Some light icing is possible with slick travel conditions possible.

Futuretrack at 8am Sunday
Futuretrack at 8am Sunday (Source: KSLA)

By late Sunday evening a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected to begin increasing across the ArkLaTex.

Futuretrack at 12am Monday
Futuretrack at 12am Monday (Source: KSLA)

Heavy bursts of snow and ice will continue into Monday morning. Snow will be most likely around the I-30 corridor, with a mix of sleet and snow around I-20, and sleet and freezing rain across the southern ArkLaTex.

Futuretrack at 6am Monday
Futuretrack at 6am Monday (Source: KSLA)

By midday Monday most in the ArkLaTex will be seeing snow with some ice still possible in the far south.

Futuretrack at Noon Monday
Futuretrack at Noon Monday (Source: KSLA)

The precipitation will taper off Monday afternoon.

Futuretrack at 4pm Monday
Futuretrack at 4pm Monday (Source: KSLA)

Snow totals are expected to be highest across the northern ArkLaTex where as much as 3-6″ is possible. Toward I-20 snow and sleet accumulations of 2-4″ are possible. The southern ArkLaTex could see a quarter to half inch of ice with a coating of snow falling on top of that.

Snow and ice potential
Snow and ice potential (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather team is monitoring this potentially high impact winter storm closely. We’ll keep you First Alert to the latest projections of snow and ice in the coming days. Here’s how you can get the updated forecast information:

