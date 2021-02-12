Texarkana shelter in need of donations for winter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - One Ark-La-Tex homeless shelter was gearing up for an increase of clients due to the wintry weather forecast, but now those plans are on hold.
Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter in Texarkana has gone into quarantine after one if its residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Shelter Director Jennifer Lacefield said residents are tested twice a week and they learned of the positive result on Friday, Feb. 12.
She said the Texarkana Salvation Army will help provide a place for those needing shelter during this critical time. Although they are not taking in any new clients, Lacefield said they are in need for donations of winter clothing for shelter residents and others in the community.
“These items that are beneficial for us to give out, for anyone who stops by needing such items to stay warm, are gloves, head wear, scarves, coats, blankets and also rain gear since it is expected to rain sleet or snow,” said Lacefield.
Lacefield said the donated items do not have to be new. You can drop off any donations at the shelter located at 420 Oak St., Texarkana, Texas.
