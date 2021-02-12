Teammates honor senior killed in car crash

“We are mourning the loss of our beloved Loyola senior student, Aubrey Bailes. We ask the community to join us in prayer for her family, friends, the senior class, faculty, and all of our Loyola family. Aubrey will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our students, faculty and parents have come together to support, grieve and pray for each other during this difficult time,” said John LeBlanc, Loyola’s principal.