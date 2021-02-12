Teammates honor senior killed in car crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a very difficult week for Shreveport’s Loyola College Prep after learning senior, Aubrey Bailes, was killed in a car accident in west Caddo Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
On Thursday, Feb. 11, her friends and teammates from the school’s bowling team honored Aubrey’s memory with an inspirational effort.
Just two days after the crash, the team’s coach gave them the option to not play in a match. However, the team said they wanted to play and “win for Aubrey” and that’s exactly what they did.
The team beat Airline High School and remains 6-0.
A moment of silence was held in honor of Aubrey at the team’s bowling match. She was the team’s top bowler.
“We are mourning the loss of our beloved Loyola senior student, Aubrey Bailes. We ask the community to join us in prayer for her family, friends, the senior class, faculty, and all of our Loyola family. Aubrey will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our students, faculty and parents have come together to support, grieve and pray for each other during this difficult time,” said John LeBlanc, Loyola’s principal.
