SWEPCO crews on standby for possible winter weather outages; state fire marshal offers life-saving generator tips

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As a blast of Arctic air approaches the ArkLaTex area, last-minute preps are being made.
Crews with SWEPCO were busy Friday, Feb. 12 removing trees and limbs that could pose a threat to power lines. Carey Sullivan with SWEPCO says the company has hundreds of crew members on standby should there be power outages.
Of course when the power goes out, many people turn to generators to keeps the lights (and more importantly, heat) on. Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning is offering people some potentially life-saving advice about heating the home during severe winter weather. He says if generators are refueled incorrectly, they can explode.
Watch KSLA’s Jeff Ferrell this evening to get more tips on what to do (and what not to do) when heating the home during severe Arctic weather.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.