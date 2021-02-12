Single-vehicle wreck in Shreveport ends in fatality

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Shreveport Friday, Feb. 12.
The Shreveport Police Department says just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the crash in the 3000 block of Curtis Lane. When they got there, officers found a white Hyundai sedan that had hit a large tree. The lone male driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation reveals the man lost control of the car somehow and hit the tree. The investigation is ongoing. The man who was killed has not yet been identified.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.