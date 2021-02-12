Shreveport’s Fair Share program helps businesses bid and obtain city contracts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Fair Share program has served Shreveport for more than 20 years. This year, 31% of all city contracts were given to Fair Share businesses.
Fair Share’s goal is to help a diverse group of business owners.
“My thing is just fairness,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says. “Women owned businesses, veteran owned businesses and minority owned businesses deserve a shot, to work for the city.”
Director Leon Wheeler has led the program for years and looks to help small businesses get contracts.
“If a large business gets a contract, 25% of that contract goes to Fair Share company,” Wheeler says.
The program also encourages people to start businesses and hire locally.
On February 18, Fair Share is hosting a virtual town hall meeting via zoom. Speakers will discuss banking, bid, bonding, taxes and more.
