Shoppers head to grocery stores to stock up before winter weather
By Kenley Hargett | February 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 4:56 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The temperature in Shreveport is dropping fast and people are making their way to the grocery stores before wintry weather arrives.

People are clearing the shelves of basic supplies like water, bread, milk and eggs.

Stocking up on necessities for cold weather is something that doesn’t happen a lot in the south, and people are grabbing everything they think they will need.

