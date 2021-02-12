Shoppers head to grocery stores to stock up before winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The temperature in Shreveport is dropping fast and people are making their way to the grocery stores before wintry weather arrives.
People are clearing the shelves of basic supplies like water, bread, milk and eggs.
Stocking up on necessities for cold weather is something that doesn’t happen a lot in the south, and people are grabbing everything they think they will need.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Kenley Hargett interviews shoppers on how they prepare for inclement weather.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.