Overton Brooks bringing COVID-19 vaccine to veterans in Stonewall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As nearly 700 thousand Louisianans have received at least a dose of the coronavirus vaccine — the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is taking the historic shots directly to those in need.
Overton Brooks is vaccinating 100 veterans living around the Stonewall area on Saturday, Feb. 13, a pivotal effort to make sure some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 do not have to travel far to be vaccinated — especially those who served.
“It’ll provide immunity for veterans who really need it, a lot of them now are older...with a lot of comorbidities,” said Dr. Sevetri Moore-Guillame, chief of staff at Overton Brooks. “We are here to serve our veterans in whatever capacity we can.”
The vaccinations happening on Saturday are by appointment only. Though walk-up vaccinations are not permitted, the VA is vaccinating eligible veterans seven days per week.
In fact, Overton Brooks is offering vaccination appointments at its veterans’ clinics in Monroe, Longview and Texarkana, with hopes of bringing doses to veterans living in rural or medically underserved areas.
“Where we see opportunities, we will be reaching out and extending the vaccine based on our allotment,” she explained.
“We are able to schedule between 200 and 250 on most days,” Moore-Guillame said.
Since Overton Brooks began vaccinating staff members and veterans in late 2020, over 8 thousand vaccinations have occurred. Though this is a promising feat in the fight against COVID-19, Moore-Guillame continues to stress the importance of adhering to public health guidelines.
“We all still need to mask up and we need to maintain distances of six feet when we’re out,” she added. “These measures have not changed because of vaccinations.”
If you are a veteran eligible for a vaccine, call (318) 990-5820 to make an appointment.
