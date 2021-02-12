Man who survived Starrville Methodist Church shooting is home recovering

STARRVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The who survived a shooting at Starrville Methodist Church near Winona is back home recovering.
On January 3, a man broke into the church and shot and killed Pastor Mark McWilliams. While trying to escape, Mark Sellars was shot several times.
“The recovery is going to be okay, it’s just a little slow. I wear out easier than I used to, I can tell that,” Sellars said.
Mike Sellars was shot six times. He spent nine days in the ICU, six days in a rehab facility, and now he’s back home and working with physical therapists to gain strength back in his right arm.
“One in the arm, twice that went through the back from this side (left) that didn’t hit anything, then this side (left), all this collarbone area was all splintered, and it nicked an artery, which, that was kind of a big deal there for minute,” Sellars said. “The hand is kind of like, I guess, close to like somebody who’s maybe had a stroke. I can’t really move it that much. I can flip it over a little bit, you know, it’s kind of dead. I can wiggle my fingers just a little bit.”
He said getting used to doing everything with one hand, his non-dominant hand, has been the biggest thing. He’s learning to write, put on clothes, and he even rigged his recliner so he could still use it.
“The overalls are a big part of my wardrobe now. I can put them on with one hand and it’s user friendly, you might say,” he said.
During Sellars’ first physical therapy appointment, he says “they hooked electrodes up and pulsated my muscles and made sure they were going to fire. And he said, ‘Yeah everything is still connected good, we just got to wake them up.’”
Sellars even sat down and played a part of a hymn on his piano.
Sellars recalled riding his horse Magic prior to the accident.
“I’ve been riding the same old horse for 25 years and he’s a big part of this around here. Playing with the dog and working on old cars. I’ve got kind of an old car collection starting back and just enjoying that,” he said.
Sellars says the GoFundMe that’s been set up has been a tremendous help.
“It’s been a blessing because, like the physical therapy, I can pay as I go,” he said. “It’s not real cheap to have physical therapy.”
Sellars said he believes this is a testimony
“That the Lord wasn’t through with me yet. He blessed me with another… a little bit of life here that maybe we can use that as a testimony,” he said. “I’m sure he fielded those bullets and kept them from hitting anything so vital that I didn’t make it. Just the circumstances. The artery could have been way bad but it held in enough to where I didn’t bleed out, so that’s a good thing, too.”
Sellars said he is back attending Sunday services and the prayer group.
