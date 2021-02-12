How to drive in wintry conditions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Driving during wintry conditions can be tricky, especially for those who aren’t used to it.
KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with Bud Chauncy, the owner of First Class Driving School, about what tips people need to know when driving during winter weather. He talks about what to do if you approach black ice, and how to prevent skidding or hydroplaning when roads are icy.
FULL INTERVIEW WITH CHAUNCY:
Davis also spoke with an official from AAA about what items people should keep in their car in case they get stranded during wintry weather.
Watch KSLA News 12 this evening to get all these tips.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.