Efforts continue to rid what’s left of ice storm, preps continue for Monday’s snow

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City, county, and even state crews work long hours to keep road conditions safe. While the sleet and ice have stopped coming down, what’s on the roads tonight will freeze.
Arkansas Department of Transportation’s 250 maintenance employees work day and night spreading salt, brine, and use plows to get what’s loose off the road.
Drivers in the Jonesboro area were not phased by the covered roads.
ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said drivers speeding on the highway is frustrating but it also means their hard work paid off.
“It’s so great that they can [drive], but it mortifies me because just around the curve or just around the hill there’s a slick spot somewhere,” Smithee said.
While speaking to other ArDOT officials in the area, one advised drivers: The speed you should drive should match the temperature outside.
We are not done with this event’s cleanup. They’re considering working through the weekend, depending on how the road conditions change.
“Our preparations are no different than they were last weekend,” he said. “We’re making sure our equipment is ready, looking at that forecast, seeing what we can do.”
Smithee said one concern is salt supplies. Several counties and areas across Arkansas need to replenish materials.
“We’re not quite out by any means,” he said. “Depending on what that event looks like, a couple of events is what we have the capacity for.”
Monday’s forecast calls for snow. Smithee said this is much easier to work with than ice.
