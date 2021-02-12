Dry for now, but two winter storms on thei way

(KSLA) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Tuesday with the snow and ice expecting to make driving conditions hazardous. Wintry precipitation will be likely Sunday and Monday along with record cold temperatures.
This evening will be dry. I do not expect any precipitation, but it will remain cloudy. It will also be very cold! Temperatures will be cooling down to the lower to mid 30s. You’ll need to bundle up for any evening plans.
Overnight, it will be rather quiet. Looks for more clouds to hang around, but no rain or snow. Temperatures will be very frigid though. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. If you’re one of those early risers over the weekend, you’ll need a heavy coat!
Saturday will be dry for most spots across the ArkLaTex. I lowered the rain chance to 10% since rain looks less likely. Temperatures during the day will remain cold and only warm up to the upper 30s. Some places may get lucky enough to see the 40s. This is still the day to do any errand running. Sunday’s weather will be worse.
Sunday will have some rain. Likely some wintry mix as well. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 20s and lower 30s, so it will be cold enough for the frozen precipitation. Any precipitation will likely start out as rain, and will turn into a mix by the afternoon. Then by the evening and overnight, there will be more shower activity. As of now, I have a 60% chance of precipitation. It is Valentine’s Day on Sunday, so it will be perfect weather to stay indoors and have a home-cooked meal!
Monday will potentially bring out best chance of seeing some frozen precipitation during this cold snap. Snow is looking more and more likely with accumulations possible. I have raised the chance of snow up to 70%. There is a chance some of this could be sleet and freezing rain as well. Confidence in any precipitation at all is growing however. Temperatures will certainly be cold enough, as it will only heat up to the mid 20s! So it will be extremely cold!
As of now, accumulations in the southern ArkLaTex will see 1-2 inches of snow and ice. Along the central ArkLaTex, including Shreveport, there will be some ice and snow. Accumulations will get up to about 2-4 inches. All around the I-30 corridor will have mostly just snow and should see 3-6 inches of accumulation.
Any precipitation we see Sunday and Monday will not melt away. Not right away at least. Temperatures during the day will only heat up to the freezing mark for some areas. Others will remain below freezing. So, whatever precipitation falls will stick around for possibly all week. Tuesday does however look to be dry with no more rain or snow. Road conditions will still be hazardous.
There will likely be another winter storm coming in Wednesday and Thursday. This system appears to bring more of the rain, sleet, and freezing rain. Sometime during the day, precipitation will change over to snow, and more accumulations are possible. So, this will not help any driving conditions. I have the rain chances up to 70% Wednesday, and 30% Thursday.
There is indications of Friday being dry and sunny! We will likely still be very cold, but it is a sign of better weather to come. We will keep you updated on this trend.
Have a great rest of the week and stay warm!
