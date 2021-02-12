Dry for now, but two winter storms on thei way

Sunday will have some rain. Likely some wintry mix as well. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 20s and lower 30s, so it will be cold enough for the frozen precipitation. Any precipitation will likely start out as rain, and will turn into a mix by the afternoon. Then by the evening and overnight, there will be more shower activity. As of now, I have a 60% chance of precipitation. It is Valentine’s Day on Sunday, so it will be perfect weather to stay indoors and have a home-cooked meal!