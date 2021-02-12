Deep East Texas electric companies prepare for forecasted winter storm

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas electric companies are in high gear preparing for frigid conditions forecast for our area.
The Houston County Electric Cooperative serves 15,000 customers in nine counties including Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Houston and Trinity. General Manager Kathi Calvert said their preparations for the predicted winter storm started days ago.
“We are making sure all of trucks are stocked,” Calvert said. “All the equipment is running. We have fuel for chainsaws and saws. Linemen are getting prepared, and we have contractors on standby if there is a major outage.”
Juan Reyes with ONCOR said they serve thousands of customers in East Texas from as far north as Sulphur Springs to down south to Corrigan.
“We like to preposition staff members, line workers and equipment in different areas that may see outages,” Reyes said.
Calvert says customers should also establish a plan.
“Make plans if the power does go out: how to store your food, how to keep warm,” Calvert said. “Make some alternate arrangements just in case there is long severe weather.”
They recommend keeping blankets handy and use space heaters sparingly to save money on your electric bill.
“We will see higher bills after this event,” Calvert said. “Even if you do not change your thermostat settings at all, with the colder weather, heaters are going to run longer.”
“Setting your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower,” Reyes said. “You can also walk around your house and unplug all non-essential appliances.”
Company officials said if there are power outages, they will work to restore them as quickly and safely as possible and want to make sure you are safe, as well.
“Especially following the January snow event that took a lot of us a little by surprise at how severe it got and how quickly,” Calvert said. “We are taking extra precautions this time to make sure people are informed and can do everything within their power to stay safe.”
Calvert and Reyes said if you do experience an outage, to report it to your power company.
